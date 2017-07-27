Given that involved in Founders Space, my startup has made the cover of a magazine, won California TechWeek out of 2,500 other start-ups, gotten selected for Entrepreneur Magazine’s Growth Conference, already been Picked for Shark Tank, partnered with a Fortune 500 corporation (IBM), a great deal more.
Derek Bluford, Boss of Quicklegal (USA) - Derek Bluford Blog
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Jul 26, 2017 10:06 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment