Founder Derek Bluford talks about Quicklegal, a new company that provides attorneys on demand via FaceTime. To vote for this company, tweet Quicklegal along with the hashtag #KingsCapitalize. More info about the Capitalize Startup Contest can be found at Kings.com/Capitalize. For more details feel free to visit -http://www.nba.com/kings/quicklegal_capitalize_startup-video/
Quicklegal Capitalize Startup Video
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jul 24, 2017 9:47 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment