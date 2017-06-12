Newsvine

davidallaire

davidallaire does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Enthusiast, Sports Person, Nature Lover Articles: 0 Seeds: 6 Comments: 0 Since: Jun 2017

QuickLegal Gives You Realtime Mobile Access to Lawyers

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by davidallaire View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONFlickr
Seeded on Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:32 AM
Discuss:

Want legal help at any time of the day on your mobile? QuickLegal promises this and more. QuickLegal connects you with a vetted legal counselor for quick advice via video almost like having the phone number of a trusted lawyer. We interview Derek Bluford, CEO and Founder of QuickLegal, who describes his new mobile legal service. Give it a view. For more details feel free to visit - http://www.foundersspace.com/feedback/derek-bluford-ceo-of-quicklegal-usa/

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor