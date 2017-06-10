Derek Bluford is CEO of Quicklegal.
Derek Bluford is CEO of Quicklegal. He founded his company in Sacramento, named it QuickLegal, and put out a beta test version in October 2014. It already has won the attention of Silicon Valley investors and major legal services companies; Bluford has secured roughly $1 million in outside investments. The company offers access to quick legal advice through a smartphone app. QuickLegal most recently went through the 500 Startups program in San Francisco, graduating at the Demo Day in February this year.
